State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor
KOB Web Staff
August 02, 2019 08:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colon has questions for the embattled mayor of Las Vegas.
Colon sent mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron a letter that says he is concerned because she submitted a budget without the approval of the city council.
Colon noted that a meeting to approve the budget, scheduled for July 29, never occurred.
Gurule-Giron has been asked to explain why the meeting did not take place.
She is required to respond to the letter within a week.
