State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor

KOB Web Staff
August 02, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colon has questions for the embattled mayor of Las Vegas.

Colon sent mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron a letter that says he is concerned because she submitted a budget without the approval of the city council.

Colon noted that a meeting to approve the budget, scheduled for July 29, never occurred.

Gurule-Giron has been asked to explain why the meeting did not take place.

She is required to respond to the letter within a week.

Updated: August 02, 2019 08:43 PM
Created: August 02, 2019 08:42 PM

