State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’

Bregman stated that Maynes was the victim of harassment and retaliation. Colon argued that the letter alone, with no legally-required investigation into the matter, resulted in the state paying Maynes $200,000.

Colon claimed that payment and others were shielded from the public.

The audit follows revelations about secret settlements of lawsuits against state officials under the Martinez Administration. Some of those settlements were sealed until after her departure from office at the end of 2018.

A spokesperson for Martinez told KOB 4 that he was unable to reach the former governor for comment.

Colon says he forwarded the audit to the state Attorney General’s Office to review.