State budget still not a done deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- With just days left during the 2020 legislative session, the budget is not a done deal.
The Speaker of the House expressed frustration with the Senate Tuesday for taking too long to work on the budget.
“The complete and total secrecy in how they have done this puts the House and the people of New Mexico in a difficult spot,” said House Speaker Rep. Brian Egolf.
The budget currently features millions to create universal child care in New Mexico.
The state wants to appropriate $3.47 billion for public education, k-12. That's a nearly 7% increase.
For higher education, the legislature is funding New Mexico's universities and colleges with a total of $905 million. That's more than the previous year-- with the extra funds increasing pay for faculty and staff, increasing funding to the lottery scholarship and creating an opportunity scholarship-- which would essentially make higher education in New Mexico tuition free.
For public safety, New Mexico State Police would get nearly $28 million more dollars. The governor has stated she would like to hire 60 more State Police officers with the extra funding.
Pay increases in the budget include:
The full Senate still needs to vote on the budget, which could happen as early as Tuesday night.
