State budget still not a done deal

The state wants to appropriate $3.47 billion for public education, k-12. That's a nearly 7% increase.

For higher education, the legislature is funding New Mexico's universities and colleges with a total of $905 million. That's more than the previous year-- with the extra funds increasing pay for faculty and staff, increasing funding to the lottery scholarship and creating an opportunity scholarship-- which would essentially make higher education in New Mexico tuition free.

For public safety, New Mexico State Police would get nearly $28 million more dollars. The governor has stated she would like to hire 60 more State Police officers with the extra funding.

Pay increases in the budget include:

Teachers- 4.4% increase

New Mexico State Police officers- 4.4% increase

Judges- 3% increase

MVD clerks- 17% increase

District attorney prosecutors- 2% increase

Correction officers—3% increase

The full Senate still needs to vote on the budget, which could happen as early as Tuesday night.