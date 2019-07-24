State calls on Air Force to address environmental contamination
Marian Camacho
July 24, 2019 12:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Attorney General's Office and state Environment Department have filed a preliminary injunction calling for emergency relief from environmental contamination at Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases.
The state wants the court to order the Air Force to start to delineate the groundwater plumes caused by decades of use of per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
PFAS are toxic, manmade chemicals with numerous adverse health impacts. Click here to learn more.
The injunction also calls on the Air Force to provide alternative water sources and treatment options to New Mexicans who are affected by the contamination in addition to blood tests for residents.
“I am extremely frustrated that the Air Force has not been responsive to protecting the health and safety of New Mexican families by addressing years of environmental pollution,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “Because of their delay and failure to act, Secretary Kenney and I are asking the Court to ensure timely protection of New Mexico’s people, wildlife, and environment from this ongoing and devastating pollution.”
“We will not allow this contamination to further threaten New Mexican’s health and the environment,” said NMED Secretary James Kenney. “In the absence of responsible and timely action on the part of the Air Force, the state will continue to seek whatever legal avenues available to compel clean up.”
