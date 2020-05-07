State coming up with new measures to protect senior care facilities with COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Assisted living facilities and nursing homes have been hit hard by COVID-19. In response, the state is coming up with new efforts to keep the vulnerable population safe.



“Social distancing becomes very, very difficult, so when you have staff going in and out of their facility,” said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, Cabinet Secretary for Aging and Long-Term Services Department. “Then they’re getting, they get closer than six feet to take care of the resident, then for you and your loved one, it’s really hard to contain the virus.”

Hotrum-Lopez said they are working with the Department of Health to focus in on senior care facilities. She wants to improve staffing levels and conduct more rigorous evaluations of what’s happening at each facility.