State coming up with new measures to protect senior care facilities with COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Assisted living facilities and nursing homes have been hit hard by COVID-19. In response, the state is coming up with new efforts to keep the vulnerable population safe.
“Social distancing becomes very, very difficult, so when you have staff going in and out of their facility,” said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, Cabinet Secretary for Aging and Long-Term Services Department. “Then they’re getting, they get closer than six feet to take care of the resident, then for you and your loved one, it’s really hard to contain the virus.”
Hotrum-Lopez said they are working with the Department of Health to focus in on senior care facilities. She wants to improve staffing levels and conduct more rigorous evaluations of what’s happening at each facility.
“What that means is that a local EMS will go out to the facility and say ‘here’s how you can isolate, here’s how you can use PPE.’ They’ve set up hot, warm and cold zones, so they teach the staff what to do, how to isolate the COVID patient and have COVID-specific wings,” said Hotrum-Lopez.
They are also ramping up testing. At locations where there have been no cases of COVID-19, they will still be testing 100% of staff and 25% of residents.
“We know successful facilities consist of a spray on the shoes when any staff goes in that building, and the other thing we know is very successful are facilities that actually have their staff change into scrubs when they get to the facility,” said Hotrum-Lopez.
As they continue to consider all options in fighting this virus, they are also helping to spread a little happiness. Instead of in-person visits, the office of the Ombudsman is helping use iPads to provide virtual ones.
