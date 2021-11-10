State committee endorses crime-related bills

“We have no idea what spurs gun violence in one community versus another,” said Hochman-Vigil. “And we’re not going to be able to effectively stop this problem until we’re able to do this collaboratively throughout the state.”

The office would start with data and research on current gun violence in New Mexico. From there, it would be able to implement programs and policies across the state.

“This bill would allow us to compile information throughout the state, enable communication throughout various affected agencies, and give us answers as to why this problem continues to plague New Mexicans,” said Hochman-Vigil.

Wednesday’s endorsement is one step toward potential success of the bill, but it’s not a done deal yet. Its future won’t be solidified until it is introduced in the session in January.