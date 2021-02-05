State encourages people with developmental disabilities to get COVID-19 vaccine

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans 15 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I was vaccinated um just about two weeks ago," said Marilyn Martinez, who lives with an intellectual and developmental disability.
Martinez said she suffered from some side effects, but they didn't last long.
Disabilities could impact a body's immune system, which is why the state is allowing those 15 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities to get the vaccine.
"Research has shown, and there have been many studies and publications out there that show that people who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities are at much higher risk of COVID transmission of COVID infection," said Alice Liu McCoy of the New Mexico Developmental Disabilities Planning Council.
McCoy said people with disabilities need to make sure to note it when they sign up for the vaccine.
"That is the way that the state will be able to plan to make sure that we get enough vaccines here in New Mexico," McCoy said. "We must know who's out there who needs it. Who wants it."
