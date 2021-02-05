State encourages people with developmental disabilities to get COVID-19 vaccine

"Research has shown, and there have been many studies and publications out there that show that people who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities are at much higher risk of COVID transmission of COVID infection," said Alice Liu McCoy of the New Mexico Developmental Disabilities Planning Council.

McCoy said people with disabilities need to make sure to note it when they sign up for the vaccine.

"That is the way that the state will be able to plan to make sure that we get enough vaccines here in New Mexico," McCoy said. "We must know who's out there who needs it. Who wants it."

Click here to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine