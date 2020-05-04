State establishes tougher guidelines for COVID-19 testing at nursing homes

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An assisted senior living facility in Farmington has had 31 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit. Across the state, 25 assisted living facilities have had COVID-19 cases.
The state reported the first death at Farmington’s Life Care Center on April 16.
A spokesperson for the governor said 29 staff members and 71 residents have tested positive at the facility.
They also said that the state health department has established tougher testing guidelines for nursing homes. For facilities with at least one case, all staff and residents are tested weekly. For facilities with no cases, 15% of residents and staff are tested weekly.
San Juan County officials said NMDOH has toured the facility and the county office of emergency management has helped distribute personal protective equipment when needed.
KOB 4 reached out to the Farmington Life Care Center for comment but was directed to their corporate phone line where no one answered.
