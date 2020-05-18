State faces critical shortage of senior advocates amid COVID-19 crisis

The spread of COVID-19 is complicating oversight of the facilities.

“We can no longer be on site, so families I think are experiencing a lot of anxiety and fear over what kind of care their loved ones are getting,” said Forsythe.

A VOLUNTEER’S PESPECTIVE

When Barbara Mullinax passed away in September 2019, she was 92 years old. She spent the final three years of her life in a long-term care facility.

“Within her last month of life, quite a few issues came up regarding the care,” said her granddaughter Lindsay. “It’s our job to advocate for our family, for our loved ones but sometimes we need help.”

Lindsay was connected to the state ombudsman program where she learned about the power of having an advocate. After her grandmother’s passing, she became a volunteer herself to continue the work her grandmother inspired.

“We need individuals who have that heart and that passion for elder care to join us, to stand, to fight, to connect – to make sure these individuals have the best life they can as they age,” said Lindsay.

The Ombudsman Program is a division of New Mexico’s Aging & Long-Term Services Department. To learn more, click here or call 1-866-451-2901.