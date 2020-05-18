State faces critical shortage of senior advocates amid COVID-19 crisis

Nathan O'Neal
Created: May 18, 2020 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —When seniors living in a nursing home or long-term care facility have a problem with the quality of care, they’re supposed to be able to turn to an advocate – or ombudsman- for help. The threat of COVID-19 has made the need for an advocate even more dire and the state ombudsman program experiences a shortage of volunteers.
“We are there to hear what their concerns are about their care and their quality of life,” said Linnea Forsythe, who is the statewide long-term care ombudsman for New Mexico.
“What we want to do is make sure residents know is that their community has not forgotten them, that we’re here for them and their lives are valued,” said Forsythe.
Currently there are just 60 volunteer advocates to cover 10,000 residents across the state’s 340 facilities. The goal is to have at least 340 volunteers.
The spread of COVID-19 is complicating oversight of the facilities.
“We can no longer be on site, so families I think are experiencing a lot of anxiety and fear over what kind of care their loved ones are getting,” said Forsythe.
A VOLUNTEER’S PESPECTIVE
When Barbara Mullinax passed away in September 2019, she was 92 years old. She spent the final three years of her life in a long-term care facility.
“Within her last month of life, quite a few issues came up regarding the care,” said her granddaughter Lindsay. “It’s our job to advocate for our family, for our loved ones but sometimes we need help.”
Lindsay was connected to the state ombudsman program where she learned about the power of having an advocate. After her grandmother’s passing, she became a volunteer herself to continue the work her grandmother inspired.
“We need individuals who have that heart and that passion for elder care to join us, to stand, to fight, to connect – to make sure these individuals have the best life they can as they age,” said Lindsay.
The Ombudsman Program is a division of New Mexico’s Aging & Long-Term Services Department. To learn more, click here or call 1-866-451-2901.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company