State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water
Marian Camacho
March 05, 2019 08:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and the state's Environment Department have filed a lawsuit against the Air Force in an effort for the military to address what they refer to as decades of contamination.
The complaint alleges that Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases violated the state's Hazardous Waste Act with the discharge of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
“No one has a right to pollute New Mexico’s vital water resources,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “We will fight to ensure that New Mexico families and military families have access to safe, clean water. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson must do the right thing.”
New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney says his department will be moved to act to ensure public health and health for the enviroment.
“In addition to violating environmental laws, the Air Force violated our public trust," said Kenney. "Today we begin holding them accountable.”
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: March 05, 2019 08:45 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved