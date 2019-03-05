State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water | KOB 4
Advertisement

State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water

State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water

Marian Camacho
March 05, 2019 08:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and the state's Environment Department have filed a lawsuit against the Air Force in an effort for the military to address what they refer to as decades of contamination.

Advertisement

The complaint alleges that Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases violated the state's Hazardous Waste Act with the discharge of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

“No one has a right to pollute New Mexico’s vital water resources,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “We will fight to ensure that New Mexico families and military families have access to safe, clean water. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson must do the right thing.”

New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney says his department will be moved to act to ensure public health and health for the enviroment.

“In addition to violating environmental laws, the Air Force violated our public trust," said Kenney. "Today we begin holding them accountable.”

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 05, 2019 08:45 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
Security guard charged after confrontation with 'drunk' customer
Security guard charged after confrontation with 'drunk' customer
Suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque
Suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
After learning UNM football made $1.6 million, attorney requests other sports be reinstated
After learning UNM football made $1.6 million, attorney requests other sports be reinstated
Advertisement




State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water
State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water
Gun background check bill headed to governor for signature
Gun background check bill headed to governor for signature
After learning UNM football made $1.6 million, attorney requests other sports be reinstated
After learning UNM football made $1.6 million, attorney requests other sports be reinstated
Carson National Forest looks to fill multiple temporary positions
Carson National Forest
Suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque
Suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque