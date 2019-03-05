State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water

The complaint alleges that Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases violated the state's Hazardous Waste Act with the discharge of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

“No one has a right to pollute New Mexico’s vital water resources,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “We will fight to ensure that New Mexico families and military families have access to safe, clean water. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson must do the right thing.”