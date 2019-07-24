State flags to be lowered in honor of firefighter who died | KOB 4
State flags to be lowered in honor of firefighter who died

The Associated Press
July 24, 2019 07:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered state flags be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of a Roswell firefighter who has died from injuries suffered in the line of duty.

Authorities say 46-year-old Jeff Stroble died Sunday.

He was injured in a June 5 explosion that occurred while members of the Roswell Fire Department were preparing for the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Stroble was a 17-year veteran of the department.

Under the governor's executive order issued Wednesday, flags will fly at half-staff from sundown Thursday through sundown Friday.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: July 24, 2019 07:16 PM
Created: July 24, 2019 07:14 PM

