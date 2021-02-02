State GOP calls on governor to block Biden's executive order on oil & gas drilling

“And the estimate is in this first year if it continues the state will lose out on about a billion dollars so that’s almost 15 percent of our budget,” said Murphy.

Murphy spoke to KOB 4 on behalf of the Republican Party of New Mexico—that started an online petition Tuesday—asking Gov. Lujan Grisham to contact President Biden and members of the state's congressional delegation to block the executive orders.

“Well she’s indicated in the past that she would request a waiver, and so she should do that at a minimum,” said Murphy.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office for a response to the petition but have not heard back.