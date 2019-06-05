State grant helps family-owned business bring jobs to Rio Arriba County

That’s one of the reasons Casados and his family plan invest $400 thousand to expand their business and start processing beef on their ranch this fall.

“We have to get all the equipment to process the beef,” said Casados.

The state is providing a $75,000 economic development grant to help the family build a new meat processing facility on their ranch.

“This is going to help us out immensely,” said Casados.

The family plans to eventually hire eight full time employees, like butches and a sales and marketing director, as part of the expansion.

“When you bring eight jobs to Tierra Amarilla that actually makes a difference,” said Alicia J. Keyes, cabinet secretary of the state’s Economic Development Department.

Keyes says the state’s grant will ultimately help the whole community.

“These farmers, they are the heart of these rural communities,” said Keyes. “They’re putting food on our tables in Albuquerque and Santa Fe and they’re selling directly to us. They don’t have a middleman. So doing these types of deals is just so important.”

Each year the state’s economic development grants are given out to support different businesses and companies like C4 Enterprises, but they have to meet application guidelines and certain employment benchmarks.