State identifies 150,000 New Mexicans who may be eligible for automatic marijuana expungement

The governor also signed a companion expungement bill which will remove public records for minor marijuana convictions.

"150,000 individuals have been identified so far by State Police to review right now," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "Not everybody’s going to be eligible under the law for expungement. But just to give you a sense about the breath of work that we can already do that protects our communities while we finish all of this work.

The governor says 100 people in state prisons are eligible for review and could be released early if they meet the expungement requirements.

The governor said the expungement process is automatic. She said people with prior convictions will not have to do anything to clear their record.