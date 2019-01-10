State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests | KOB 4
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests

Marian Camacho
January 10, 2019 12:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard has signed an executive order banning animal killing contests on nine-million acres of state trust land in New Mexico.

The commissioner went live on Facebook Thursday afternoon to sign the order.

Commissioner Garcia Richard said penalties for violations of the order will be up to the Land Office.

The contests of killing unprotected wildlife, like coyotes, have long drawn outrage from animal rights activists and previous legislative efforts to ban the contests have failed.

Ranchers and outfitters have argued that contests have helped manage packs of coyotes that threaten livestock.

In fact, the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association spoke out on Twitter in response to today's executive order saying "We are disappointed that a tool in protecting wildlife and livestock has been removed from 9 million acres of New Mexico."

Marian Camacho


January 10, 2019
Created: January 10, 2019 11:42 AM

