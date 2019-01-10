State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests

The contests of killing unprotected wildlife, like coyotes, have long drawn outrage from animal rights activists and previous legislative efforts to ban the contests have failed.

Ranchers and outfitters have argued that contests have helped manage packs of coyotes that threaten livestock.

In fact, the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association spoke out on Twitter in response to today's executive order saying "We are disappointed that a tool in protecting wildlife and livestock has been removed from 9 million acres of New Mexico."