State launches campaign to raise awareness about drinking and driving

Colton Shone
Created: March 12, 2021 07:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Transportation launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.
According to the state, there were nearly 400 traffic deaths in New Mexico in 2020.
139 - Alcohol related
153 - Not using seat belts or restraints
147 - Were distracted
Officials will launch campaign March 15.
Law enforcement will also be ramping up DWI saturation patrols ahead of St. Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo.
