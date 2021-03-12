State launches campaign to raise awareness about drinking and driving | KOB 4
State launches campaign to raise awareness about drinking and driving

Colton Shone
Created: March 12, 2021 07:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Transportation launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

According to the state, there were nearly 400 traffic deaths in New Mexico in 2020.

139 - Alcohol related
153 - Not using seat belts or restraints
147 - Were distracted

Officials will launch campaign March 15. 

Law enforcement will also be ramping up DWI saturation patrols ahead of St. Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo.


