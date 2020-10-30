State lawmaker wants New Mexico to remain on daylight saving time

He claims the twice-yearly time change is also a safety issue.

“Whenever we change our clocks, there’s an increase in auto accidents. There’s an increase in heart attacks. It really has a negative impact on people who struggle with behavioral health,” said Pirtle.

The lawmaker is facing some push back.

Last session there was even a competing bill to end daylight saving time and stay on mountain standard time year-round.

Pirtle’s bill passed the Senate but got tied up in the House.

Opponents argue it would put New Mexico out of sync with other states, and would make mornings darker and colder for kids who are waiting for the school bus.

“So I think we’ll adapt as humans, change what time we go to school, we can adapt what time businesses go, but changing your clock just to change what time kids go to school to me is outdated. It’s very disruptive to a lot of people,” said Pirtle.

The federal government would have to approve the change-- even if the state legislature passes it.

