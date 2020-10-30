State lawmaker wants New Mexico to remain on daylight saving time

Kai Porter
Updated: October 30, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: October 30, 2020 03:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Daylight saving time ends Sunday, But one state lawmaker wants to try again to put and end to the time change.
State Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a Republican who represents Roswell, wants New Mexico to stay on daylight saving time year-round.
“One of the senators actually coined the phrase ‘The Family Time Bill,’” he said. “So it would allow people after they get off work to spend time with their kiddos or friends and neighbors with a little bit of daylight.
Pirtle will once again introduce a bill during the next legislative session that would keep New Mexico on daylight saving time, something he’s done for several years now.
He claims the twice-yearly time change is also a safety issue.
“Whenever we change our clocks, there’s an increase in auto accidents. There’s an increase in heart attacks. It really has a negative impact on people who struggle with behavioral health,” said Pirtle.
The lawmaker is facing some push back.
Last session there was even a competing bill to end daylight saving time and stay on mountain standard time year-round.
Pirtle’s bill passed the Senate but got tied up in the House.
Opponents argue it would put New Mexico out of sync with other states, and would make mornings darker and colder for kids who are waiting for the school bus.
“So I think we’ll adapt as humans, change what time we go to school, we can adapt what time businesses go, but changing your clock just to change what time kids go to school to me is outdated. It’s very disruptive to a lot of people,” said Pirtle.
The federal government would have to approve the change-- even if the state legislature passes it.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company