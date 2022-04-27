State lawmakers begin to track how federal relief funds were spent

As for the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Romero said they've already sent out the majority of those funds to help prevent people from getting evicted.

“The first pot of money was $172 million, that's what's actually been budgeted and we've expended, there's only about $34 million left of the ERAP 1 money. That means we've actually done a really good job of making sure that money is getting out the door to helping those most in need,” Romero said.

Romero said the state is now working to launch an online dashboard to easily track where the federal COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act have been spent.

“Our biggest challenge is knowing what's coming to the state of New Mexico and tracking all of it. And so we are in the process – I would say within a couple of weeks, four weeks, of actually rolling out this ARPA dashboard,” said Romero.