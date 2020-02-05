State lawmakers debate proposed $7.6 billion budget

Harper claims the current proposal is not sustainable.

However, House Appropriations and Finance Committee chair Democratic state Rep. Patricia Lundstrom stands by the budget House Democrats are proposing.

“I feel comfortable moving forward with a seven and a half billion dollar budget because we have the revenue to support it, while maintaining over a 26% reserve and in that reserve is a tremendously strong rainy day fund and some other stabilization funds,” Rep. Lundstrom said.

Lundstrom said measures would be taken if there is a downturn in oil and gas revenue.

“It’s a coloration between of spending to revenue,” Lunstrom said. “So if the revenue was to drop, naturally we would do the responsible thing and reduce expenses.”

Once the House passes a budget it will go to the Senate where it will go through the committee process.