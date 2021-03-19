State lawmakers pass $7.4 billion budget | KOB 4
State lawmakers pass $7.4 billion budget

Chris Ramirez
March 19, 2021
Created: March 19, 2021 04:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico House of Representatives plans to be in session for 24 hours straight to make sure the entire agenda is completed before the legislative session ends Saturday.

Lawmakers passed the final version of the state budget Friday. It's a $7.45 billion spending plan that uses federal stimulus money to pay off debts.

It also creates a small pay raise for teachers and state employees, and send millions out to struggling businesses and families.

When the senate debated the budget this week, Republicans wanted to decrease the amount of money in the governor's discretionary fund.

The concerns over her spending habits came after 4 Investigates reports revealed her staff went to the grocery store 153 times in one year and spent thousands on food and liquor.

When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham came into office, the fund was set at $72,000. The latest budget has the fund at $96,000. Republicans tried to get it to its original cap, but ultimately failed.
 


