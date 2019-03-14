State lawmakers still split on budget, two days left in session

"A lot of the changes aren't altering the amounts appropriated but changing the language that goes along with the appropriated amounts," Egolf said. "So the education employee change is a perfect example of that because we're not seeking to change the amount of money spent. We want to change the language associated with it."

The same thing happened last year when the House and Senate sent the budget to a conference committee for the first time in more than a decade.

The $7 billion budget proposal includes an 11 percent spending increase over last year, with a big part of that going towards education spending.