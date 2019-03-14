State lawmakers still split on budget, two days left in session
Kai Porter
March 14, 2019 06:18 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — HB 2, the budget bill, will now go to a conference committee. Select members of the House and Senate will try to work out their differences over some key details in the bill.
On Thursday, House Speaker Brian Egolf says one of the main disagreements centers around raises for educators. The House proposed a solid 6 percent across-the-board raise for all educators, but the Senate changed that to an average of 6 percent.
Egolf worries that means a principal could get a bigger raise than a teacher, and Egolf wants everyone to get a 6 percent raise no matter what their position.
"A lot of the changes aren't altering the amounts appropriated but changing the language that goes along with the appropriated amounts," Egolf said. "So the education employee change is a perfect example of that because we're not seeking to change the amount of money spent. We want to change the language associated with it."
The same thing happened last year when the House and Senate sent the budget to a conference committee for the first time in more than a decade.
The $7 billion budget proposal includes an 11 percent spending increase over last year, with a big part of that going towards education spending.
Updated: March 14, 2019 06:18 PM
Created: March 14, 2019 05:10 PM
