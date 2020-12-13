State lawmakers to discuss format of upcoming legislative session

Another option would be to start the session on time and take care of important things like the budget, then reconvene for a special session or an extraordinary session later in the year.

“We need to remain flexible, we need to allow leadership to be able to pivot as we proceed. It may make sense for us to meet in person or hybrid. We may be required to meet virtual within constitutional constraints. It may make sense for us to get a little bit of work done and come back later, and the fact of the matter is we're not going to have all that information until we get closer to the time,” said Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto (D-District 15).

Some Republican lawmakers aren’t on board with having a virtual session, and said unreliable internet and cell service in rural parts of the state would make it hard for the public to participate.



