State lawmakers weigh in on special session priorities

”I think our main fiscal challenge will be how quick the economy bounces back,” she said. “That’s hard to tell, and how fast oil prices and production will come back up. But I think generally speaking what we’re looking at is shoring up what we have. We want to make sure that we’re maintaining all of the services that we have a responsibility to the public. And not have major, major surgery in terms of major cuts.”

State Sen. John Arthur Smith, (D-District 35), chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee, also agrees they’ll be able to re-balance the current and next budget. But he’s worried about the 2022 fiscal year’s budget, which starts in July of next year.

“If we don’t get federal relief, and we exhaust all of our reserves we will go into the 22 budget with absolutely no reserves and still a downturn in revenues from that standpoint,” he said.

When announcing the special session during a news conference Wednesday, Governor Lujan Grisham said she expects it to only last a few days.

“Between reserves, and the federal stimulus money, that we are in the best possible shape to deal with this economic crisis,” she said.