State leaders still working to address possible changes to Red to Green Framework

Brittany Costello
Updated: April 15, 2021 06:26 PM
Created: April 15, 2021 04:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's Red to Green Framework for reopening could soon look different.
“If you look at the rate in which we’re vaccinating people and the time frame of that, it would probably be late May or early June before we’ve vaccinated enough people to move beyond the Red, Yellow, Green, Turquoise model we have in place now,” said Health and Human Services Sec. Dr. David Scrase
Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett would like that proccess to be sped up.
He emailed Scrase last week after San Juan County went from Turquoise to Yellow.
He said, “States around us have made adjustments to their gating criteria, recognizing the dehumanizing toll that these ongoing, back and forth restrictions are inflicting on people.”
Duckett would like vaccination rates to play a role in what restrictions are implemented in a county.
The county-by-county systems measures COVID-19 test positivity rate and cases per 100,000.
The governor's office said they plan to rework the system, which could be "finalized and approved in the coming weeks.”
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company