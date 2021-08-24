State Legislature continues in-person despite virus exposure in committees | KOB 4

State Legislature continues in-person despite virus exposure in committees

The Associated Press
Created: August 24, 2021 12:04 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Legislature won’t revert to remote, online proceedings despite close encounters with the resurgent coronavirus and at least one new infection among lawmakers.

Leading state lawmakers on Monday weighed whether it was still prudent for legislative committees to hold in-person hearings across the state in the waning days of summer and early autumn.

Members of a health policy committee were compelled to quarantine after coming into close contact with a coronavirus-exposed presenter at a public hearing in Las Vegas and at least one legislator is grappling with infection.


