State looks to eventually move away from current school grading system

Kai Porter
February 01, 2019 05:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.— The current A through F grading system will remain in place under the new secretary of education.

During a roundtable, Karen Trujillo said she plans to retire the grading system in the near future.

"I would hope that yes, this is the last time," Trujillo said.

The secretary of education says the department plans to submit a new plan to the federal government in March.

Trujillo wants to move to a “dashboard system,” which she says will give a more complete picture about how a school is performing.
 
"Right now, there's not anything that talks about all of the programming that takes place,” Trujillo said. “You have before-school programming, after-school programming. What kind of extra-curricular activities do they have? What kind of connections do they have to the community?"

Trujillo was a student in New Mexico public schools and later became a teacher in the state.

She says experiencing both sides of the education system in New Mexico has made her advocate for at-risk students, like English language learners.

"I've spent a lot of my career working with those very vulnerable populations,” Trujillo said. “I think that gives me a very different perspective and I will carry that every single day.”

Kai Porter


February 01, 2019
February 01, 2019

