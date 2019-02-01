State looks to eventually move away from current school grading system

The secretary of education says the department plans to submit a new plan to the federal government in March.

Trujillo wants to move to a “dashboard system,” which she says will give a more complete picture about how a school is performing.



"Right now, there's not anything that talks about all of the programming that takes place,” Trujillo said. “You have before-school programming, after-school programming. What kind of extra-curricular activities do they have? What kind of connections do they have to the community?"

Trujillo was a student in New Mexico public schools and later became a teacher in the state.

She says experiencing both sides of the education system in New Mexico has made her advocate for at-risk students, like English language learners.

"I've spent a lot of my career working with those very vulnerable populations,” Trujillo said. “I think that gives me a very different perspective and I will carry that every single day.”