State, nonprofits brainstorm overcoming 2020 Census hurdles

The Associated Press
August 26, 2019 02:30 PM

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico officials are pulling out all the stops to encourage 2020 Census participation.

At a conference Monday at Isleta Pueblo, state officials said they want to overcome roadblocks that have made the rural Southwest state's Native American and Hispanic populations among the toughest in the nation to count.

New Mexico stands to lose millions of dollars in federal funding without a complete count of its population.

Outreach efforts to boost participation include promotional recordings in Native American languages, and outreach to military veterans and oilfield workers who live in temporary "man camps."

Still, state officials and nonprofit leaders acknowledge that limited broadband access in certain areas and distrust of the government among minority communities present significant challenges.

Federal officials are planning to place emphasis on telephone and online questionnaires.

Created: August 26, 2019 02:30 PM

