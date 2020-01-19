State of New Mexico to pay newspaper $360K for legal fees | KOB 4
State of New Mexico to pay newspaper $360K for legal fees

State of New Mexico to pay newspaper $360K for legal fees

The Associated Press
Updated: January 19, 2020 11:32 AM
Created: January 19, 2020 11:28 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The state of New Mexico has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a weekly newspaper in Santa Fe that accused the former governor of discrimination and violating the state's public records law.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that last year's $360,000 settlement to The Santa Fe Reporter became public last week after a six-month confidentiality period imposed by state law expired.

Officials say the agreement comes after the newspaper won a court ruling in 2017 that said Gov. Susana Martinez violated the state Inspection of Public Records Act. Martinez appealed.

Officials say the state agreed to drop the appeal after reaching an agreement.


