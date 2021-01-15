State planning investments to help struggling tourism industry

"That gives us a whole year and a half to be able to utilize those funds, their highest and best use, to stimulate commerce and bring people to New Mexico," Schroer said. "Obviously we’re not going to be doing advertising until it is safe and it's appropriate to do so. However, now is the time to make sure that we have resources and those different strategic mechanisms throughout our state so we can press that go button when it's time."

Imesh Vaidya, CEO of Premier Hospitality, says local business owners are taking advantage of assistance to get by, but he believes the real answer is opening back up.