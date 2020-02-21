State plans on removing iconic Santa Fe mural

Kai Porter
Updated: February 21, 2020 06:26 PM
Created: February 21, 2020 05:40 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- A battle is brewing in downtown Santa Fe over the state's plans to tear down an iconic Chicano mural.
The state Cultural Affairs Department claims the mural is beyond repair and "unstable with extensive cracking and numerous areas of instability."
However, some residents want the mural, which has been part of the city for 40 years, to stay.
"I think they should restore it. I think this is one of the things that I love about Santa Fe,” said Marty Burns.
The mural's planned destruction led to a protest, organized by “Three Sister's Collective."
Following the protest, the Cultural Affairs Department said, “The department has digitally photographed the mural, begun to document its history, and made plans to honor it through either photographic reproduction with its history detailed alongside or the recreation of the mural/commission of a new mural inside the museum."
However, that isn’t enough for some people.
“Part of the fun of driving down this street is seeing landmarks like this,” Burns said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company