State Police: 14-year-old arrested in killings of 2 men

The Associated Press
Created: March 19, 2021 10:40 AM
VILLANUEVA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northern New Mexico say a 14-year-old Las Vegas boy has been arrested in the killings of two men at a home in the small community of Villanueva.
The New Mexico State Police said the boy was arrested March 8 on charges of first-degree murder and other crimes in the Feb. 14 killings of 59-year-old Guadalupe Gutierrez and 32-year-old Kevin Anthony Gutierrez.
A State Police statement did not provide a suspected motive for the killings but said the boy had run away from home and wanted to stay with one of the men.
The Associated Press generally does not report the names of juvenile crime suspects and defendants.
