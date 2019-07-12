State Police: 5 dead in southeastern New Mexico crash | KOB 4
State Police: 5 dead in southeastern New Mexico crash

The Associated Press
July 12, 2019 08:32 AM

JAL, New Mexico (AP) - Authorities say five people are dead following a collision in far southeastern New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police said four people in a pickup truck and one in a tractor-trailer rig were killed Thursday in the wreck on State Route near 128 just east of Jal, which is 195 miles (314 kilometers) east of El Paso, Texas.

Officer Ray Wilson said investigators were trying to identify the victims and that no information was immediately available on the circumstances of the wreck.

