State police arrest 16-year-old for robbing gas station at gunpoint

Christina Rodriguez
April 20, 2019 09:38 PM

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. — According to police, a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested for the armed robbery of a Giant gas station in Romeroville, off of I-25 near mile post 339.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said officers responded to an armed robbery in progress at about 5 a.m. on Saturday morning. The suspect had robbed the gas station and then stolen a vehicle in the parking lot.

The owner of the car was asleep inside of the car, and the suspect made the owner drive a short distance at gunpoint, before releasing him.

State police searched the area and found the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody without further incident. 

 The suspect is is facing eight charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under the age of 19. 

He was booked into the Bernalillo Juvenile Detention Center in Albuquerque. 

There is no further information available at this time. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 20, 2019 09:38 PM
Created: April 20, 2019 07:19 PM

