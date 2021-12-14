New Mexico State Police arrest Florida homicide suspect | KOB 4

New Mexico State Police arrest Florida homicide suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 14, 2021 02:45 PM
Created: December 14, 2021 02:43 PM

GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. – New Mexico State Police on Saturday arrested a man suspected of homicide in Florida. 

Trent Diggs, 28, of Thonotosassa, Fla., was pulled over by a State Police officer while driving a stolen car.

A county sheriff's office in Florida informed State Police that Diggs was traveling through New Mexico on I-40 near mile marker 300. The sheriff's office informed State Police of Diggs's status as a suspect in a homicide case being investigated by their office.

A State Police officer located Diggs's vehicle traveling westbound on I-40 near mile marker 281. The officer carried out a traffic stop, prompting Diggs to pull over and be taken into custody. 

Diggs was booked into a Guadalupe County jail on was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He will be extradited to Florida to face charges there. 


