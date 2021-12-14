New Mexico State Police arrest Florida homicide suspect

A county sheriff's office in Florida informed State Police that Diggs was traveling through New Mexico on I-40 near mile marker 300. The sheriff's office informed State Police of Diggs's status as a suspect in a homicide case being investigated by their office.

A State Police officer located Diggs's vehicle traveling westbound on I-40 near mile marker 281. The officer carried out a traffic stop, prompting Diggs to pull over and be taken into custody.