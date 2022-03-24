State Police arrest two Tennessee murder suspects near Santa Rosa

The men were booked into a Colfax County detention center to await extradition. The woman in the car was questioned and released after cooperating with the police.

Soils and Rutherford are the second and third fugitives to be arrested this week by State Police for out-of-state offenses.

Brandon Tucker, 22 of Albuquerque, was arrested in his home, at 12200 Montgomery Boulevard, on a warrant for kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery and first-degree burglary, related to a kidnapping in Peoria, Ariz.

Tucker also had an outstanding warrant in Bernalillo County on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a building and criminal damage to property.

Tucker was taken into custody without incident and booked into MDC on a $25,000 bond.