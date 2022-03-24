State Police arrest two Tennessee murder suspects near Santa Rosa

Jonathan Fjeld
GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. – Two Tennessee murder suspects were arrested west of Santa Rosa by New Mexico State Police early Monday morning.
State Police arrested Radrecus Soils, 24, of Cordova, Tenn. – and Joseph Rutherford, 25, of Memphis, Tenn., each for second-degree murder in Shelby County, Tenn. The men were initially detained by a patrol officer who suspected they were concealing their identities.
According to a State Police release, the officer was dispatched to assist a motorist on I-40 near mile marker 260, where they found a silver Chevrolet hatchback out of gas with a dead battery. The officer found Soils and Rutherford in the car with an unidentified woman.
Dispatch ran the car's Missouri license plate but found no information and – upon giving conflicting information – the men were detained by the officer. The officer investigated and found the men were wanted for second-degree murder in Tennessee, prompting an arrest.
The men were booked into a Colfax County detention center to await extradition. The woman in the car was questioned and released after cooperating with the police.
Soils and Rutherford are the second and third fugitives to be arrested this week by State Police for out-of-state offenses.
Brandon Tucker, 22 of Albuquerque, was arrested in his home, at 12200 Montgomery Boulevard, on a warrant for kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery and first-degree burglary, related to a kidnapping in Peoria, Ariz.
Tucker also had an outstanding warrant in Bernalillo County on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a building and criminal damage to property.
Tucker was taken into custody without incident and booked into MDC on a $25,000 bond.
