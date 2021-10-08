State Police capture South Carolina homicide suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 08, 2021 06:59 AM
Created: October 08, 2021 06:58 AM
SAN JON, N.M. – New Mexico State Police on Friday arrested a homicide suspect wanted by South Carolina deputies.
David Banacek Tracy, 45, was arrested early Friday morning by State Police officers. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from State Police to track down Tracy who on Thursday evening was reported as being on foot in the San Jon area near the Convention Center.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company