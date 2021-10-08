State Police capture South Carolina homicide suspect | KOB 4

State Police capture South Carolina homicide suspect

State Police capture South Carolina homicide suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 08, 2021 06:59 AM
Created: October 08, 2021 06:58 AM

SAN JON, N.M. – New Mexico State Police on Friday arrested a homicide suspect wanted by South Carolina deputies.

David Banacek Tracy, 45, was arrested early Friday morning by State Police officers. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from State Police to track down Tracy who on Thursday evening was reported as being on foot in the San Jon area near the Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away
Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away
Murder suspect arrested, again
Murder suspect arrested, again
Victim's family speaks out after deadly shooting near Old Town
Victim's family speaks out after deadly shooting near Old Town
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,025 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,025 additional COVID-19 cases
Federally sanctioned marijuana grow operation to open in New Mexico
Federally sanctioned marijuana grow operation to open in New Mexico