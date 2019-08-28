State Police: El Llano man arrested in a fatal shooting | KOB 4
State Police: El Llano man arrested in a fatal shooting

Associated Press
August 28, 2019 08:06 AM

EL LLANO, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say an El Llano man has been arrested in connection with a homicide.
    
They say 45-year-old Jullian Medelez was booked into the Rio Arriba County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault on a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer.
    
State Police were called out Sunday to an El Llano home after a 911 hang-up call.
    
They say Medelez came out holding a knife and making threats to officers.
    
He was arrested after police went inside the house and found 32-year-old George Albert Lewis II of Santa Fe with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
    
State Police say Lewis was helping Medelez move last Sunday and was shot for an unknown reason.

Credits

Associated Press


Updated: August 28, 2019 08:06 AM
Created: August 28, 2019 06:26 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

