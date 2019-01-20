State police: Hundreds of pounds of pot seized in Gallup | KOB 4
State police: Hundreds of pounds of pot seized in Gallup

The Associated Press
January 20, 2019 02:36 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - State authorities say they seized nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in two days at a western New Mexico stop.

New Mexico State Police said Friday that the drugs were seized along Interstate 40, starting Tuesday when 391 pounds of pot was found at the Gallup port of entry.

Almost as much was seized at the same location a day later when in a commercial vehicle.

Police say two men from Illinois were arrested in the second drug bust, and close to 200 pounds of paraphernalia also was found.
 

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 20, 2019 02:36 AM

