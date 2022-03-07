State police investigate deadly shooting in Santa Fe | KOB 4
State police investigate deadly shooting in Santa Fe

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 07, 2022 10:13 PM
Created: March 07, 2022 07:03 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Michaels Drive in Santa Fe.

Police said the victim was shot and succumbed to their injuries.

A suspect has been detained, but the scene is still active.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


