State Police investigate double homicide in Las Vegas

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 08, 2020 11:24 PM
Created: November 08, 2020 11:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —State Police are investigating a homicide Sunday night that occurred at 409 Peggy Lane in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
A State Police spokesman said the incident started when the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed male at the Peggy Lane residence.
Deputies were able to locate the armed subject, who barricaded himself inside the residence when SMCSO were performing a welfare check. They also learned there were two other individuals inside the resident with the suspect.
The New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to assist SMCSO. The team was able to contact the individual and negotiate a peaceful surrender. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
After searching the resident, officers located two deceased victims.
The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate this homicide at the request of SMCSO.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
