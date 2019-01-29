State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Socorro
Marian Camacho
January 29, 2019 11:47 AM
SOCORRO, N.M. - State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Socorro Police Department.
It happened in the early morning hours Sunday.
According to police, a Socorro officer was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of State Road 1 and Smith Street when the driver concealed his identity and then took off leading on a pursuit.
Police say the driver eventually got out of the car and ran to the Socorro City Yard where he stole a truck and drove off.
According to State Police, shots were then fired by a Socorro Police officer.
The suspect was able to evade police.
The investigation is still ongoing and a description for the suspect has not been released.
