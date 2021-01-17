State Police investigate shooting involving suspect and Ruidoso Downs police officer

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 17, 2021 06:00 PM
Created: January 17, 2021 05:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State Police are investigating a shooting involving a suspect and officers with the Ruidoso Downs Police Department.
The shooting occurred at 222 Mockingbird Lane in Ruidoso Downs on Jan. 15.
Officials with the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney's Major Crimes Unit responded to a crime scene in Ruidoso. The suspect of that incident, 26-year-old Trevor Hoyle, fled the scene in a white Ford pickup truck.
A few hours later, a Ruidoso Downs Police officer spotted Hoyle and tried to pull him over. Hoyle then sped away from the officer, and a pursuit began.
The pursuit continued into a residential area of Ruidoso Downs. At one point, an officer fired their duty weapon at Hoyle, but he was not struck by gunfire.
The pursuit ended when Hoyle crashed his truck into a tree near 222 Mockingbird.
He was taken into custody without further incident.
Hoyle was charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.
No officers or civilians were injured. The shooting portion of the case has been handed off to State Police for further investigation.
