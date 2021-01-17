State Police investigate shooting involving suspect and Ruidoso Downs police officer

The pursuit continued into a residential area of Ruidoso Downs. At one point, an officer fired their duty weapon at Hoyle, but he was not struck by gunfire.

The pursuit ended when Hoyle crashed his truck into a tree near 222 Mockingbird.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Hoyle was charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.

No officers or civilians were injured. The shooting portion of the case has been handed off to State Police for further investigation.