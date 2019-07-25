State police investigator testifies in case against magistrate judge

Prosecutors say they discovered things like guns, surveillance equipment and truck parts inside his home.

A state police investigator on the case claimed in court Thursday that White was even trying to sell that property.

White's defense attorney, Sam Bregman, claims his client was storing items at his home due to the lack of space at county facilities.

Bregman claims emails show White tried to give the property back when he became a judge.

The hearing is expected to continue on Friday.