State police investigator testifies in case against magistrate judge
State police investigator testifies in case against magistrate judge

Brittany Costello
July 25, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former Torrance county sheriff and current magistrate judge Heath White returned to court Thursday for the second day of his preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that there is enough evidence to take the case to trial.

White is accused of using thousands of Torrance County tax dollars to buy stuff for himself.

Prosecutors say they discovered things like guns, surveillance equipment and truck parts inside his home.

A state police investigator on the case claimed in court Thursday that White was even trying to sell that property.

White's defense attorney, Sam Bregman, claims his client was storing items at his home due to the lack of space at county facilities.

Bregman claims emails show White tried to give the property back when he became a judge.

The hearing is expected to continue on Friday.

Brittany Costello


Updated: July 25, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: July 25, 2019 04:57 PM

