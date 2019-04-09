State Police look to reunite victims with stolen jewelry
Marian Camacho
April 09, 2019 10:34 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico State Police is hoping to reunite people with their stolen jewelry.
According to police, the items would have been taken sometime between June 2018 and October 13, 2018 in the areas of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, and Pecos.
Police say they recovered a stolen vehicle in Pecos on October 13. Inside the vehicle were three backpacks filled with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen jewelry.
Anyone who was a victim of a burglary that resulted in the taking of jewelry can come by the State Police District 1 Office in Santa Fe and fill out a Stolen Property Identification Form.
Victims will be asked to provide their personal information as well as a detailed description of the item(s) taken. Victims are also encouraged to bring any other documentation that would help officers identify the jewelry.
Event Allowing Victims to Reclaim Stolen Jewelry
Friday April 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday April 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday April 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Mexico State Police District 1 Santa Fe Office
4491 Cerrillos Rd., Santa Fe, NM
New Mexico State Police Seeks to Reunite Victims with Stolen Jewelry #PressReleaseNMSP https://t.co/P2mgVAt4cM— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) April 9, 2019
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: April 09, 2019 10:34 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved