State Police look to reunite victims with stolen jewelry

Anyone who was a victim of a burglary that resulted in the taking of jewelry can come by the State Police District 1 Office in Santa Fe and fill out a Stolen Property Identification Form.

Victims will be asked to provide their personal information as well as a detailed description of the item(s) taken. Victims are also encouraged to bring any other documentation that would help officers identify the jewelry.

Event Allowing Victims to Reclaim Stolen Jewelry

Friday April 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday April 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday April 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Mexico State Police District 1 Santa Fe Office

4491 Cerrillos Rd., Santa Fe, NM