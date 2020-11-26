State Police: Man killed in shootout with Deming officers

The Associated Press
Created: November 26, 2020 07:07 AM
DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two Deming police officers fatally shot a wanted man after he shot at the officers following a chase and a crash.
The New Mexico State Police said the incident began when 37-year-old Lorenzo Aguilar of Deming was approached Tuesday by police who had learned of his location and knew he was sought on a felony arrest warrant.
The State Police said Aguilar drove off at speeds at over 100 mph before crashing his vehicle into a wall.
According to the State Police, Aguilar then ran off and then shot at the two officers who returned fire.
