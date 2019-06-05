Firefighters injured in explosion at fireworks storage facility near Roswell | KOB 4
Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 02:23 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. - Firefighters were among those injured in an explosion at a fireworks storage facility south of Roswell Wednesday.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at the facility on the west side of the Roswell International Air Center.

According to a post on the City of Roswell's Facebook page, at least two people were injured, and they were Roswell firefighters. The injured were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

State Police is handling the investigation with the help of the Roswell Police Department.

KOB's Joy Wang is heading to Roswell. Keep with KOB on air and online for updates. 

Updated: June 05, 2019 02:23 PM
Created: June 05, 2019 01:01 PM

