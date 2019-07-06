State Police officer investigated for attempted cover-up
SANTA FE, N.M. - A New Mexico State Police officer is under investigation by his own agency for attempting to literally cover up a state senator's license plate after the senator was pulled over for DUI.
Sen. Richard Martinez was arrested on Jun. 28 for aggravated DUI and reckless driving after rear-ending a Jeep, sending two people to the hospital.
According to the Rio Grande Sun, the publication that first broke the story, Sen. Richard Martinez's license plate read "SEN 5," and State Police Officer Lance Pepper can be heard on an Espanola officer's body camera asking if the officers had anything to cover up Martinez's license plate.
“The comment by our officer should not have been made,” Officer Ray Wilson, a state police spokesman, told The Santa Fe New Mexican. “The New Mexico State Police does not believe legislators deserve special treatment.”
Wilson told the New Mexican there was an internal investigation but did not comment on whether Pepper had been disciplined.
Martinez has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His trial is scheduled for October.
