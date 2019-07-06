State Police officer investigated for attempted cover-up

Sen. Richard Martinez was arrested on Jun. 28 for aggravated DUI and reckless driving after rear-ending a Jeep, sending two people to the hospital.

According to the Rio Grande Sun, the publication that first broke the story, Sen. Richard Martinez's license plate read "SEN 5," and State Police Officer Lance Pepper can be heard on an Espanola officer's body camera asking if the officers had anything to cover up Martinez's license plate.