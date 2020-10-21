State Police officer shoots suspect on I-25 near T or C

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 21, 2020 07:37 AM
Created: October 21, 2020 07:28 AM
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — New Mexico State Police shot a suspect on I-25 near mile marker 72 early Wednesday morning.
State police tweeted about the shooting around 2 a.m. Police said the officer involved is OK and the suspect was taken to the hospital with "unknown injuries."
I-25 is closed at mile marker 63 as police investigate. Traffic is reportedly being redirected onto NM 187 through T or C.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company