State Police officers conduct crime reduction operations in Española, surrounding area

State police are also taking what they’ve learned from previous operations to ensure things go smoothly long after the officers are back at their posts.

“I think some of the biggest things we've learned is cooperation within the agencies that are actually in those cities rather than just going into a city and doing our own thing,” Wilson said.

Espanola’s interim city manager said the city is looking forward to working with NMSP not just on crime, but the drug epidemic too.

“It's all kind of related, you know, people are addicted to drugs. They need money to get their drugs, so that leads into burglaries and other property crimes,” Wilson said.

This will be NMSP’s third community operation. The NMSP chief said he is also planning on working with more communities in the future.