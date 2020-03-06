State Police officers conduct crime reduction operations in Española, surrounding area

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico State Police is assigning 20 officers to Española for a crime operation.
“It’s the entire District 7 which encompasses Rio Arriba County, Taos County and parts of Santa Fe County, so you’re looking at Española, Taos, Chama and the little communities around Española like Hernandez, Chimayo,” said NMSP Officer Ray Wilson.
The operation will target burglaries and property crime.
“So we have people going to the communities, speaking at town hall meetings, talking with the community members, seeing what they need, seeing what their concerns are and Española is one of the communities that we went to and we identified as having an issue and, you know, something that we can help the citizens with,” Officer Wilson said.
State police are also taking what they’ve learned from previous operations to ensure things go smoothly long after the officers are back at their posts.
“I think some of the biggest things we've learned is cooperation within the agencies that are actually in those cities rather than just going into a city and doing our own thing,” Wilson said.
Espanola’s interim city manager said the city is looking forward to working with NMSP not just on crime, but the drug epidemic too.
“It's all kind of related, you know, people are addicted to drugs. They need money to get their drugs, so that leads into burglaries and other property crimes,” Wilson said.
This will be NMSP’s third community operation. The NMSP chief said he is also planning on working with more communities in the future.
