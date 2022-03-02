Officer, civilian killed in crash on I-25 near Santa Fe; kidnapping suspect at large

The female victim exited the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.

Law enforcement is on the scene looking for the suspect. Police are encouraging area residents to stay in their homes.

I-25 is closed in both directions – at mile marker 284 northbound and mile marker 290 southbound – for motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Old Las Vegas Highway is also closed to traffic.

Details are limited as the scene remains active. An active investigation is underway.

