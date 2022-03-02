Officer, civilian killed in crash on I-25 near Santa Fe; kidnapping suspect at large | KOB 4
Officer, civilian killed in crash on I-25 near Santa Fe; kidnapping suspect at large

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 02, 2022 01:45 PM
Created: March 02, 2022 01:09 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Two people were reportedly killed in an attempted kidnapping that turned into a fatal crash on I-25 near Santa Fe.

A Santa Fe police officer and a motorist were killed when a kidnapping suspect traveling the wrong way on northbound I-25 crashed into them. No names have been released.

Santa Fe police first received a report around 11:06 a.m. of a kidnapping in progress at the Rancho Vizcaya Apartments and a man armed with a knife taking a vehicle occupied by a woman. Police located the vehicle around 11:14 a.m. and tried to stop it but the driver fled in the vehicle. 

The driver then traveled on to I-25 at St. Francis Drive and began driving the wrong way on southbound I-25. Then, between the Old Pecos Trail and the Eldorado exits, the driver began traveling the wrong way on northbound I-25. At around mile marker 285, a crash occurred involving the suspect's vehicle, two Santa Fe police vehicles and an uninvolved vehicle. 

The female victim exited the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital. 

Law enforcement is on the scene looking for the suspect. Police are encouraging area residents to stay in their homes.

I-25 is closed in both directions – at mile marker 284 northbound and mile marker 290 southbound – for motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Old Las Vegas Highway is also closed to traffic. 

Details are limited as the scene remains active. An active investigation is underway. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


